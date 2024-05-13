Theta Fuel 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.67 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $641.17 million and approximately $17.67 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0980 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00053012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,545,618,261 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

