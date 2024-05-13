Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 1,336,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,093. The firm has a market cap of $92.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.92. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
