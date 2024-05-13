Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Down 18.4% in April

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,503,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,983 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.94. The company had a trading volume of 358,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,175. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average of $76.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

