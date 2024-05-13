Short Interest in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Increases By 23.1%

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Veritex stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,260. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.33. Veritex has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. Veritex had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,443,000. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 33.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,722,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,916,000 after buying an additional 427,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 186,857 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

