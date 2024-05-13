Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 31,717 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,717 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after buying an additional 389,095 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 484.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 292,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after acquiring an additional 242,302 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,351,000 after acquiring an additional 223,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $25,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $9,749,357. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $142.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,792. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $74.93 and a 12-month high of $143.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

