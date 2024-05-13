BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 374,556 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,556 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.10% of Realty Income worth $42,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Realty Income by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Realty Income by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

O traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.09. 620,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,728,986. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.