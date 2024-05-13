Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,116 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.41. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $261.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.76.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

