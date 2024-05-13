Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 615,384 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 615,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.59% of Sally Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $3,320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,785,000 after buying an additional 131,603 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 8,891.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,804,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,915 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 565,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 117,921 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 5.5 %

SBH stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. 340,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,163. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $908.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

