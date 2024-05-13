Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $96.09 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002027 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $96.09 million and approximately $394,326.85 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,028.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.73 or 0.00702435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00129708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00042252 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00064832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.78 or 0.00213843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00098878 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,194,598 coins and its circulating supply is 75,195,732 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

