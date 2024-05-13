Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after buying an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,529,000 after acquiring an additional 48,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Mizuho increased their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus raised their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.13. 72,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,763. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.24. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.13 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

