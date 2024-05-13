Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,242 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,703,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,602 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 202,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 95,464 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.72. 183,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504,131. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.