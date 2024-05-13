Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Loews were worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $4,995,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,773 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L remained flat at $77.98 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,976. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $55.94 and a 12 month high of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

