Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 126,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after buying an additional 72,724 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,890,000 after acquiring an additional 33,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.20. 43,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,149. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $146.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

