Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 250,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,112. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.47. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,151,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,040,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

