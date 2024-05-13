Mizuho Cuts LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $0.50

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $2.00 to $0.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.33.

LPSN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,640. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $57.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 56.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,662 shares of company stock worth $40,411. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LivePerson by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 215,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

