JMP Securities Trims Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Target Price to $14.00

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 61.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lowered Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,468. The company has a market cap of $229.74 million, a P/E ratio of 144.36 and a beta of 1.43. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.56%. Analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 28.8% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,409,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after buying an additional 315,530 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 345,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 317,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 58.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

