Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $8.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.75 in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.52. 931,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,120. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.63. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

