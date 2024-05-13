Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Down 65.5% in April

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.64% of Cingulate as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cingulate Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CING opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. Cingulate has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

