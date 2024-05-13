Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Down 61.3% in April

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the April 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 207,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NCA opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $9.09.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

