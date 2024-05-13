Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the April 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Akanda Trading Down 3.3 %
Akanda stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. Akanda has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.
About Akanda
