iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 494,600 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the April 15th total of 204,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.