Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance
Shares of DPBSF opened at C$41.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.30. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 12-month low of C$39.93 and a 12-month high of C$54.19.
About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
