The Chemours Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Chemours has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemours to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Chemours has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $39.05.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

