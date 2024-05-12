Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 715 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up about 1.0% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.61. 3,249,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,865. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.46.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

