Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Arcataur Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.75. 897,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,890. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.