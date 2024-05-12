Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,954 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9,459.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,063,294 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $128,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.10. 2,821,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.