Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 39,234 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,234 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 91.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,249,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $92.10.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

