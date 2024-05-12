Marest Capital LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 997 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.4% of Marest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $454.73. 1,823,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $410.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $458.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

