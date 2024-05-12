Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.58. 1,307,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,602. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

