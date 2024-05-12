Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. 5,363,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,104,562. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.