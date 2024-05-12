Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 136,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,402 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. 1,347,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.86. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 243.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CWEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

