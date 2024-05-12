Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $161,097,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.67. 710,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.84. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $246.86 and a one year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

