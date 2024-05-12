Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 671 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 308.6% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.94.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Stryker stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $330.58. 1,307,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,602. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.46. The firm has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

