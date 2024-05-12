Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80,865 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $201,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,126,899 shares of company stock valued at $552,059,793. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

META stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.20. 10,749,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,743,942. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.45 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

