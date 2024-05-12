Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Store Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Williams Companies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after buying an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $39.64. 4,673,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,500,967. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

