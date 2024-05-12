Warther Private Wealth LLC Purchases 8,961 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,527 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 3.1% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,540,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,313.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,440,210,000 after purchasing an additional 714,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after purchasing an additional 667,695 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,906,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 636.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 442,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $65,988,000 after buying an additional 382,272 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,691 shares of company stock valued at $70,856,898 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $242.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $243.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

