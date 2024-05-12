Canoe Financial LP Purchases New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 330,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,587,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 79,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 91.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,747,000 after buying an additional 135,441 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $207.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $207.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

