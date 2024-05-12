BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $51.41 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $51,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 103.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98,158 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,536,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,134. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $136.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.25. The firm has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.