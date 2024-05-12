Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 131,718 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,718 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prologis were worth $35,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.49. 2,872,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,984. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

