FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,363 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FedEx were worth $20,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $1,811,748,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,611,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 33,890.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $166,972,000 after purchasing an additional 649,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $267,135,000 after buying an additional 595,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.73. 1,092,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,740. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.93 and a 200 day moving average of $255.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

