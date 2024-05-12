Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 428 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after buying an additional 1,341,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,155,000 after buying an additional 965,155 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

