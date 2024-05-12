First City Capital Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,266,000 after acquiring an additional 926,531 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,489 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,365,000 after purchasing an additional 636,104 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Honeywell International by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,831,000 after buying an additional 375,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.