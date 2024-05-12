First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.74.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $254.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.94 and a 200-day moving average of $238.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,570 shares of company stock worth $36,752,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

