Northwest Financial Advisors Invests $34,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 152,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 563,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %
TFC opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
