Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 521,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,949,000 after purchasing an additional 451,864 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,786,000 after purchasing an additional 256,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

NYSE:PSA opened at $275.94 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $312.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

