Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,717,000 after purchasing an additional 235,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,877,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,339,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.43.

NYSE:APD opened at $250.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.04. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

