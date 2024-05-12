AGF Management Ltd. Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.7% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Intuitive Surgical worth $288,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 33,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 19,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,927 shares of company stock worth $57,064,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $386.70. 853,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,851. The company has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $384.98 and a 200 day moving average of $353.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

