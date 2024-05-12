Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $41,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.53.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $561.13. 489,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,431. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.14 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $547.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.75.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.