Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 44,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.79.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.96. 1,390,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,889. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

