Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,751 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.68% of APi Group worth $55,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in APi Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,585 shares of company stock valued at $10,578,496 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. 962,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.